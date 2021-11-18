Geeq (GEEQ) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.73 or 0.00002975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Geeq has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $17.68 million and approximately $478,557.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00046700 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.60 or 0.00218308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.99 or 0.00087934 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006450 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq Profile

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

