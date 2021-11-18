Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.75

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.79, with a volume of 769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $747,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after acquiring an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Generation Bio by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,369,000 after purchasing an additional 131,574 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Generation Bio by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 727,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Generation Bio by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in Generation Bio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

