Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

GBIO opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 3.85. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $791,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,280 shares of company stock worth $6,568,331 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at $509,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 215.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 358,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 153.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 118,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 71,512 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 361.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

