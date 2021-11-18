Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 302,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,013 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,917,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,267 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after buying an additional 147,327 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 528,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 206,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 19,383 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VMD shares. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viemed Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

VMD stock opened at $5.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $221.12 million, a P/E ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.35. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $10.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

