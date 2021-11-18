Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,644 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.83% of Sunworks worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 40.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter worth approximately $590,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 2,147.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunworks by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 22,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunworks in the first quarter worth approximately $2,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

SUNW opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sunworks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $152.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.89.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Sunworks had a negative return on equity of 28.58% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sunworks, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sunworks

Sunworks, Inc engages in the provision of photovoltaic based power systems for the residential, commercial, and agricultural markets. Its services include design, system engineering, procurement, project installation, construction, grid connection, warranty, system monitoring, and maintenance. The company was founded by Roland F.

