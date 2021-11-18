Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 7,766 Shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.63% of PDS Biotechnology worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PDSB. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

Shares of PDSB stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.01 million, a PE ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 2.46. PDS Biotechnology Co. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $11.44.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PDS Biotechnology Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB).

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.