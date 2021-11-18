Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 12,969 Shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,969 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $42.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

