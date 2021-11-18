George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 price objective (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$141.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of George Weston stock opened at $111.19 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. George Weston has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $113.08.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

