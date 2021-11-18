Gerrit Jan Bakker Buys 5,000 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Director Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gerrit Jan Bakker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Gerrit Jan Bakker bought 6,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,320.00.

Shares of ATUS opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.04. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $2,255,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 121.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 90,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 49,306 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 127,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 4.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,460,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,574,000 after purchasing an additional 143,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 51.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

