Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a $41.32 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $46.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Getinge has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.91.

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

