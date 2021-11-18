Gilbert E. Nathan Buys 2,000 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

RC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.