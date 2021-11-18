Gilbert E. Nathan Buys 2,000 Shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Stock

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $31,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
RC traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.67. The stock had a trading volume of 702 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,489. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. Ready Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $16.78.
Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 37.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 34,607 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 415,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,993,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.
Ready Capital Company Profile
Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.
