Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s stock price dropped 7.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.55 and last traded at $12.55. Approximately 36,794 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,369,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

DNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 20.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,766,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

