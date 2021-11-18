Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the October 14th total of 6,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Internet of People stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Internet of People, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Global Internet of People at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Internet of People alerts:

Shares of SDH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.20. 1,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,377. Global Internet of People has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29.

Global Internet of People, Inc, a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.