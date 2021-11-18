Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) is Golden Green Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Golden Green Inc. reduced its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,329 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises about 4.2% of Golden Green Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $5,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLPX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 31,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3,258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $37.04 on Thursday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

