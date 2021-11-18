Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Short Interest Update

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, a growth of 381.2% from the October 14th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 626,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of BOTZ opened at $38.12 on Thursday. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,991 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 160,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter.

