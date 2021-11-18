Golden Green Inc. Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Golden Green Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $12,853,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $606,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,506,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,535,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,113 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,189.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 31,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $637,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.83. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

