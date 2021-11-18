Golden Green Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Facebook by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after purchasing an additional 742,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $340.77 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $340.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $343.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.45, for a total transaction of $27,630,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,125,013 shares of company stock worth $744,236,055 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.