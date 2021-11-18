Golden Green Inc. Purchases 13,642 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 110.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,642 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Golden Green Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 294.9% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 38,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 28,763 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $380.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.63 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

