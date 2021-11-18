Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,214 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.59% of AngioDynamics worth $6,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 8.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,081,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $56,457,000 after purchasing an additional 170,480 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 91.7% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,525,447 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in AngioDynamics by 1,379.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,500,000 after purchasing an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ANGO. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer began coverage on AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.08% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

