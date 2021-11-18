Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,973 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIACA opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.96. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The firm has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

