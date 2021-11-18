Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 660,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $19,334,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $9,419,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $7,750,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $2,910,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at about $2,174,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCLF opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $9.99.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

