Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 61.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465,857 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sumo Logic were worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 279.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,570,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 282.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,559,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367,076 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 900.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,160,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844,440 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after buying an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter worth approximately $29,006,000. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

SUMO opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 3.11. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.95.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

In other Sumo Logic news, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 4,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $78,941.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $65,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,413 shares of company stock valued at $1,806,134. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.