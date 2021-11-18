Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 507,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 144,616 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,974,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,038,000 after buying an additional 161,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,759,000 after buying an additional 113,976 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at $1,062,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at $656,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.01 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.22.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

