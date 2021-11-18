Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Takes $6.06 Million Position in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 475,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INSE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 79.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 73,285 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INSE. Truist started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

INSE stock opened at $14.83 on Thursday. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.87. The company has a market capitalization of $346.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post -5 EPS for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

