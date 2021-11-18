Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. American National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GVIP. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GVIP traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $104.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.92. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a one year low of $83.50 and a one year high of $106.38.

