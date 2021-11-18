GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,379,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,660 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.54% of GoPro worth $27,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in GoPro by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GoPro by 358.8% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in GoPro by 16.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GoPro by 2,023.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoPro during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

GPRO opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. GoPro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 64,718 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $644,591.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,050.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $2,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,243.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 679,227 shares of company stock valued at $6,552,974. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

