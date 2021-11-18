Gores Guggenheim (NASDAQ:GGPI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.79. Approximately 142,819 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 16,282,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.