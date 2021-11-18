Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a decrease of 72.5% from the October 14th total of 188,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSEV. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $693,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $990,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the 2nd quarter worth about $481,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Holdings VII alerts:

GSEV stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.85. 3,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,387. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85. Gores Holdings VII has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.