Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 5,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares in the company, valued at C$17,665,356.52.

WCP stock opened at C$7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.07. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.26 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.27%.

A number of research firms have commented on WCP. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.16.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.