Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.12

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $21.45, with a volume of 1295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Gray Television alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.