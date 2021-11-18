Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $25.99 Million Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.9% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $25,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $97.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.