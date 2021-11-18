Greif, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.35 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:GEF)

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greif in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $6.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Shares of GEF stock opened at $69.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $44.16 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Greif’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Greif by 7.3% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 93,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Greif by 42.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 54,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Greif by 132.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 20,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 11,498 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Greif by 78.8% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

