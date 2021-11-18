Grid+ Market Capitalization Achieves $56.32 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.44 or 0.00002501 BTC on exchanges. Grid+ has a market cap of $56.32 million and approximately $204,540.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grid+ has traded 152.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00046747 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.35 or 0.00214914 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00083024 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.
About Grid+
According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “
Buying and Selling Grid+
