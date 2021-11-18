Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:GFF opened at $25.86 on Thursday. Griffon has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Griffon alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

GFF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Griffon

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.