Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Robert W. Baird

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Griffon alerts:

NYSE GFF opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.89. Griffon has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $29.19.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.02 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Griffon will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Griffon’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $23,370,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at about $11,035,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 2,950.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 402,386 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,262,000 after acquiring an additional 298,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,288,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,666,000 after acquiring an additional 252,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.