Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GRIN stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.07. 224,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,823. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.36.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GRIN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

