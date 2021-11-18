Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRIN traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,243,000. 7.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

