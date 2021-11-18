GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Craig Hallum

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GRWG. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered GrowGeneration from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.22.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

GrowGeneration stock opened at $21.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.03 and a beta of 2.70.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after purchasing an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 519,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,831,000 after purchasing an additional 279,937 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after purchasing an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after purchasing an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,037,000. Institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.