Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Down 7.8%

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 37,679 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 778,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

