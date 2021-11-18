Guider (GDR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Guider has a market cap of $10,078.23 and approximately $24.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00218229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Guider using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

