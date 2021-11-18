H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 57.6% in October

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of H-CYTE stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,775. H-CYTE has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78.
H-CYTE Company Profile
