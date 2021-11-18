H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Down 57.6% in October

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the October 14th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of H-CYTE stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,775. H-CYTE has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Get H-CYTE alerts:

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for H-CYTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H-CYTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.