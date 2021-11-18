Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,743 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

NYSE HAL opened at $22.97 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $15.04 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 2.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Argus raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.30.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.