Halma (LON:HLMA) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON HLMA opened at GBX 3,126 ($40.84) on Monday. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,184 ($41.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,976.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,819.10. The firm has a market cap of £11.87 billion and a PE ratio of 58.32.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

