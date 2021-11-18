Halma (LON:HLMA) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Halma (LON:HLMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

Shares of LON:HLMA opened at GBX 3,083 ($40.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Halma has a one year low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a one year high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,976.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,819.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.86.

In other Halma news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

