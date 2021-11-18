Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.790-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.76 billion-$6.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.81 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.400-$0.450 EPS.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.02. Hanesbrands has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.