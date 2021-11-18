Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.66

Shares of Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.74, with a volume of 59269 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLPPY. CLSA upgraded Hang Lung Properties from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hang Lung Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Hang Lung Properties alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4896 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the property leasing business; and development and sale of properties.

Further Reading: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.