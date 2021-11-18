Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Lifted to “Buy” at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPGLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. HSBC downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.00.

OTCMKTS:HPGLY opened at $123.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.06. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

