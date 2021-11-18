Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,742 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.7% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. American National Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 25,442 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,941,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,850 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 88,719 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,666,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 31,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $12,200,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.75, for a total transaction of $1,041,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,347,450.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $35,743,375. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.35.

Shares of UNH traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $451.86. The stock had a trading volume of 18,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,420. The firm has a market cap of $425.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $466.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $427.24 and a 200 day moving average of $416.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

