Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 82 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 42.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,474. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a market cap of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.96, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.58%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $178.66 per share, for a total transaction of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.08.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

