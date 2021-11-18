Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 31.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,016 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,646,109. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.86 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

